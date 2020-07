Kate Middleton ammette da mamma: “Avevo bisogno di aiuto” | VIDEO

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge has endorsed the national launch of Tiny Happy People — a BBC Education initiative designed to provide resources and support to parents and carers of children up to the age of four. Recognising the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life, The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will collaborate with the BBC 🤝 as they continue to develop and roll out @bbctinyhappypeople. Tiny Happy People resources are easy to build into a daily routine and proven to deliver great results for parents and their young children — visit the link in our bio to see the resources.