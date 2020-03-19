I due fratelli, William e Harry si sono uniti sui social contro l’emergenza coronavirus. Entrambi si sono impegnati nell’aiutare il loro Paese.
L’emergenza coronavirus sta colpendo il mondo intero. Anche William ed Harry hanno parlato dell’emergenza sui social. William ha parlato alla popolazione in tono istituzionale ricordando che il suo Paese sa e può far fronte alle emergenze. Harry, con un post su Instagram, fa un appello alla compassione ed all’empatia, due sentimenti che in un momento come questo servono.
Coronavirus: William ed Harry uniti via social nell’emergenza
Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important. The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak. Visit @national_emergencies_trust_ or the link in our bio to find out more.
Anche Harry e Meghan hanno mandato un messaggio sul profilo Instagram Sussex Royal: “Questi sono tempi incerti. E ora, più che mai, abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro. Abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altro per la verità, per il supporto e per sentirci meno soli durante un periodo che può onestamente sembrare abbastanza spaventoso. Tante persone in questo momento bisogno di aiuto. Tante lavorano instancabilmente per rispondere a questa crisi, dietro le quinte, in prima linea o a casa. Questo momento è una vera testimonianza dello spirito umano”.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
Poi continuano invitando alla compassione, alla gentilezza ed all’empatia: “Parliamo spesso di compassione. Tutte le nostre vite sono in qualche modo influenzate da questo, unendo ognuno di noi a livello globale. Il modo in cui ci avviciniamo l’un l’altro e alle nostre comunità con empatia e gentilezza è indiscutibilmente importante in questo momento. Nelle prossime settimane, questo sarà il nostro principio guida”.
I duchi del Sussex utilizzeranno il loro profilo anche per condividere notizie utili e per rimanere aggiornati: “Condivideremo informazioni e risorse per aiutare tutti noi a superare l’incertezza: dalla pubblicazione di informazioni e fatti precisi da esperti di fiducia, alla conoscenza delle misure che possiamo adottare per tenere al sicuro noi stessi e le nostre famiglie, a come lavorare con organizzazioni in grado di supportare la nostra mente e il benessere emotivo. Ci concentreremo sulle storie stimolanti di come così tanti di voi in tutto il mondo si connettono in modi grandi e piccoli per sollevarci tutti”.
Alla fine del post, lanciano un messaggio: “Restiamo uniti, e come comunità globale possiamo sostenerci a vicenda attraverso questo processo, e costruire un quartiere digitale che sia sicuro per ognuno di noi”.
Voi unimamme cosa ne pensate delle parole dei due fratelli di casa Windsor?
