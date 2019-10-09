James Van Der Beek o meglio Dawson diventerà padre per la sesta volta. L’annuncio su Instagram, ma non è stato tutto semplice.

L’attore americano James Van Der Beek ha dato una notizia che è stata molto apprezzata dai suoi followers. Noto per il suo ruolo di Dawson Leery nel telefilm “Dawson’s Creek”, l’attore diventerà di nuovo padre.

James è sposato con Kimberly dal 2010 ed hanno già cinque bellissimi bambini: Olivia 9 anni, Joshua 7, Annabel 4, Emilia 3 e Gwendolyn, nata un anno fa. Come era già successo con l’ultima gravindanza, anche in questo caso l’annuncio dell’arrivo del sesto figlio è stato dato sui social: “Siamo entusiasti oltre ogni immaginazione”.

James Van del Beek, Dawson, di nuovo padre: per lui e la moglie non sempre le cose sono andate come desideravano

L’attore è impegnato come concorrente nell’edizione americana di Ballando con le stelle. Con un annuncio su Instagram ed una foto che ritrae tutta la biondissima famiglia, la seconda moglie Kimberly Van Der Beek e i cinque figli nati dopo il matrimonio avvenuto nel 2010, ha annunciato l’arrivo del sesto bambino: “Siamo eccitati nell’annunciarvi che un altro piccolo raggio di gioia ci ha scelto per essere la sua famiglia”.

La gravidanza è stata seguita dall’inizio dalle telecamere di Ballando: “Abbiamo acconsentito a far seguire alle telecamere di Ballando (cosa che non avremo mai immaginato) la nostra prima ecografia. Lo abbiamo fatto perché le altre ecografie erano andate male: nessun battito cardiaco, nessun bambino”.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) in data: 26 Ago 2019 alle ore 9:28 PDT

Negli anni James e Kimberly hanno dovuto affrontare tre aborti: “L’aborto (una parola che andrebbe rimpiazzata) è qualcosa di cui si parla raramente e spesso si tiene in segreto. Ma non deve esserci vergogna e bisogna darsi il tempo e lo spazio per il dolore. Abbiamo deciso di ritentare per incoraggiare le persone che ci sono passate ad aprirsi all’amore. Fortunatamente per noi, questa volta, dopo l’ecografia le nostre lacrime erano per la gioia”.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) in data: 30 Giu 2019 alle ore 9:26 PDT

LEGGI ANCHE > JAMES VAN DER BEEK: IL MITICO DAWSON E LA CRUDA FOTO DEL PARTO IN CASA DELLA MOGLIE

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) in data: 1 Lug 2019 alle ore 11:35 PDT

Nel mondo dello spettacolo, soprattutto in quello americano, non è difficile trovare famiglie molto numerose. Ad esempio, l’attore Eddie Murphy ha dieci figli avuti però con donne diverse i Beckham sono in 4 o i tanti figli di Angelina Jolie.

Voi unimamme siete contente della bella notizia? Ne eravate a conoscenza?