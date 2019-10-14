Ruby Rose e la lotta contro la depressione dall’età di 12 anni. La confessione dell’attrice su Instagram.

Dall’attrice Ruby Rose una toccante confessione sulla sua malattia. L’attrice australiana ha scelto il World Mental Health Day, la Giornata Mondiale della Salute Mentale del 10 ottobre scorso, per pubblicare su Instagram un post molto personale con il racconto della sua battaglia contro la depressione. Rubry Rose ha iniziato a soffrirne dall’età di 12 anni.

Ruby Rose e la lotta contro la depressione

È stato quando a distanza di anni Ruby Rose ha incontrato di nuovo la sua migliore amica della scuola elementare che l’attrice e modella australiana ha capito di avere qualche problema. L’amica le aveva raccontato dei tempi della scuola, delle cose che facevano insieme, dei loro insegnanti e perfino dello zaino a forma di scimmia che aveva. Ruby Rose, però, non ricordava nulla. Non sapeva di avere avuto uno zaino a forma di scimmia e non ricordava nemmeno la sua amica del cuore.

Tornata a casa Ruby ha iniziato a fare domande a sua madre e ha scoperto che da bambina era passata improvvisamente da una fase felice e sorridente a una in cui stava sola in disparte e silenziosa, fissando un punto in lontananza. Erano momenti di recupero da uno dei tanti eventi traumatici di cui non si ricordava. Eventi di cui sua madre non le aveva mai parlato, su consiglio dei medici che dicevano che Ruby era troppo giovane per elaborare l’accaduto.

Alla giovane attrice è stata diagnosticata la depressione all’età di 13 anni, poi a 16 anni un disturbo depressivo grave. A 18 anni ha scoperto di soffrire di amnesia dissociativa. Interi anni sono stati cancellati dalla sua memoria e solo l’incontro con la ex compagna di scuola e amica del cuore le ha permesso di avere piena consapevolezza della sua condizione.

Ruby si è vista anche diagnosticare un disturbo bipolare per lungo tempo. In realtà la sua era solo depressione, senza i tipici alti e bassi che hanno le persone bipolari. Soffriva solo di depressione triste, senza quelle parti di divertimento maniacale che hanno i bipolari. La colpa della diagnosi errata era dipesa da una tiroide iperattiva. Purtroppo la diagnosi sbagliata l’ha costretta a prendere medicine che non le servivano, cambiando di continuo farmaci quando le sue condizioni non miglioravano.

Ruby Rose è stata ricoverata più volte e all’età di 12 anni ha tentato il suicidio. L’attrice ha seguito diverse terapie, ha fatto meditazione, è andata in tutte le librerie a cercare i manuali di auto aiuto nella sezione dedicata. Poi una risonanza magnetica ha mostrato che era affetta da un forte disturbo da stress post-traumatico. Questo esame ha portato a un’altra terapia e altri test, fino alla diagnosi finale: disturbo post-traumatico da stress complesso.

Un lungo calvario, che tuttavia è stato di grande insegnamento per Ruby Rose. “Quello che ho imparato dalle battaglie per la salute mentale – ha scritto su Instagram – è quanto sono forte”. “È incredibile come le persone mi amino e mi sostengano e tuttavia non puoi giudicare quelli che non capiscono e non sanno come comportarsi. È che non puoi giudicare le persone perché non puoi mai sapere cosa hanno passato”. “L’amore per se stessi e la cura di sé sono più importanti di ogni altra cosa!“, ha concluso Ruby.

Una storia molto toccante, he ne pensate unimamme?

Ruby Rose, 33 anni, è una conduttrice televisiva, attrice, modella e disc jockey australiana. Ha recitato in film come “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” e in popolari serie tv come “Batwoman” e “Orange Is the New Black”.