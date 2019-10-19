Meghan Markle parla della pressione mediatica su di lei durante la gravidanza.
Unimamme, fin quasi da subito, anzi, ancora ai tempi del fidanzamento la stampa inglese e internazionale ha preso di mira Meghan Markle, dipingendola in termini molto negativi.
Meghan Markle: il suo rapporto con la stampa
Questa pressione è aumentata durante la gravidanza, finché, poco tempo fa Il duca del Sussex suo marito ha rilasciato un comunicato ufficiale in cui ha “dichiarato guerra” alla stampa che denigrava e diffondeva falsità e malignità sulla moglie. Il principe Harry ha ricordato come fosse successa la stessa cosa a sua madre, Lady Diana e lui vuole fare tutto il possibile per difendere sua moglie.
In occasione del recente royal tour in Africa è stato realizzato un documentario che andrà in onda il prossimo 20 ottobre sul canale britannico ITV.
In uno spezzone del documentario si vede Meghan molto colpita dalla domanda dell’intervistatore. La duchessa del Sussex infatti mostra gli occhi lucidi e anche la sua voce si incrina.
Meghan ha rievocato appunto il periodo della gravidanza trascorso nell’occhio del ciclone dei media.
“Qualsiasi donna, specie quando è incinta, è davvero vulnerabile, quindi è stato davvero impegnativo, e poi quando hai un neonato, sai, soprattutto come donna, è molto.. Aggiungi questo al tentativo di diventare una madre e una donna appena sposata. Le attenzioni su di me sono state una lotta».
“Grazie per avermelo chiesto, non molte persone mi chiedono se sto bene” ha aggiunto.
Mentre rilasciava queste dichiarazioni, vicino a lei, c’era il marito Harry che ricorda come il suo rapporto con la stampa sia difficile. “Ogni volta che sento un click, ogni singola volta che vedo un flash torno indietro, quindi sotto questo aspetto è il peggior ricordo che ho della sua vita”.
Naturalmente i suoi ricordi sono quelli relativi alla morte della madre.
Unimamme, voi cosa ne pensate di queste parole e della reazione di Megan?
Ritenete che i media siano star troppo duri con lei?