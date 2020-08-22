La figlia “americana” del Principe di Monaco è malata

Aggiornamenti sulla salute della prima figlia di Alberto di Monaco, che vive in America.

Unimamme, Jazmin Grace è il prima figlia avuta da Alberto di Monaco, prima di conoscere Charlene, sua attuale moglie e madre dei suoi due figli: Gabriella e Jacques. Ultimamente la ragazza ha condiviso su Instagram alcuni aggiornamenti.

La figlia del Principe di Monaco: novità sulla sua salute

Jazmin Grace è la figlia “americana” avuta dal Principe Alberto di Monaco da Tamara Rotolo. La 28enne, che è stata riconosciuta dal padre solo nel 2006, sul suo account Instagram, aveva raccontato come anche lei fosse stata contagiata dalla Covid – 19.

Jazmin nella vita è una cantante e anche attrice, è laureata alla Fordham University di New York ed ha un ruolo di spicco nella Fondazione Principessa Grace di cui è responsabile il noto padre con cui va d’accordo. Come tante persone famose della sua età Jazmin tiene costantemente aggiornati tutti tramite Instagram, su cui ha raccontato, tempo fa, di aver preso il coronavirus.

Ne aveva parlato come di un viaggio surreale che però era stato anche una grande lezione di vita. La ragazza ha trascorso la quarantena, come tanti americani, in casa, nel suo caso a guardare fillm e serie tv.





Jazmin aveva anche cercato di alleggerire un po’ la situazione mostrando le sue mascherine preferite.

Qualche giorno fa questa ragazza così piena di vita ha postato un ultimo aggiornamento in cui parla della sua salute, informando i fan che, dopo un mese, ha ancora il coronavirus e che anzi, invece di migliorare la situazione è peggiorata. “Pensavo di essere guarita. Poi è tornato. Ho dovuto essere ricoverata in ospedale. Il mio sistema immunitario è andato in crisi. Ma lo spirito è alto. Sono una donna forte. Una sopravvissuta. Sono felice di essere tornata a casa”.

Jazmin infatti era stata ricoverata, ma appunto racconta di essere stata dimessa. Ha anche parlato diffusamente dei suoi sintomi, in modo che chi li avesse a sua volta possa farsi controllare. “Il virus Covid è forte e misterioso” e conclude invitando chiunque a fidarsi del proprio corpo e di proteggere se stessi e gli altri.

Unimamme, noi speriamo presto anche Jazmin possa sconfiggere definitivamente il coronavirus. Noi le facciamo tanti auguri e voi?

